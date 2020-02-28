(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) US senators Marco Rubio and Ben Cardin have initiated a resolution, which condemns Moscow's "practice of politically motivated imprisonment" and urges the White House to introduce sanctions against Russian officials who, the senators claim, are responsible for human rights abuses.

The resolution was released on Thursday on the fifth anniversary of Russian opposition figure Boris Nemstov's assassination.

"[Resolution] Condemning the practice of politically motivated imprisonment, calling for the immediate release of political prisoners in the Russian Federation, and urging action by the United States Government to impose sanctions with respect to persons responsible for that form of human rights abuse," the resolution read.

Nemtsov, who occupied a number of senior positions in the Russian government in the 1990s, and was an active opposition figure in the 2000s, was shot dead in downtown Moscow on February 27, 2015, while on a walk together with a friend. While the perpetrators have been convicted to prison terms from 11 to 20 years, the masterminds of the attack have not yet been found, Nemtsov's family defense maintains.