UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senators Urge Just Dept. To Probe TikTok, Zoom

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 11:20 PM

US Senators Urge Just Dept. to Probe TikTok, Zoom

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The US Department of Justice needs to launch an investigation into the national security implications and threat to civil liberties of Zoom and TikTok's links to China, Senators Richard Blumenthal and Josh Hawley wrote in a letter to Assistant Attorney General John Demers on Thursday.

"We are writing to urge the Department of Justice to open an investigation into reported violations of Americans' civil liberties by Zoom and TikTok and the national security implications of both companies' relationships with the People's Republic of China," the senators wrote.

Blumenthal and Hawley expressed their extreme concern that Zoom and TikTok had disclosed private information about Americans to China and that they had engaged in censorship on behalf of the Chinese government.

"As tens of millions of Americans turn to Zoom and TikTok during the COVID-19 pandemic, few know that the privacy of their data and their freedom of expression is under threat due to the relationship of these companies to the Chinese government," the senators wrote.

Both Zoom and TikTok had sought to conceal and distract from their meaningful ties to China, holding themselves out as American companies and this concealment was "alarming," the letter said.

China has repeatedly denied US allegations around stealing private information from American citizens.

Related Topics

China From Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE tops world countries in detecting Covid-19 wit ..

24 minutes ago

Emirates Fatwa Council congratulates President, VP ..

39 minutes ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain congratulates King of Moro ..

54 minutes ago

FPCCI VP rejects Indian propaganda against newly e ..

1 hour ago

Ruler of Sharjah congratulates King of Morocco on ..

2 hours ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah congratulates King of Moro ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.