UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senators Urge Reversal Of Air Travel Ban To Cuban Cities Other Than Havana - Letter

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 04:20 AM

US Senators Urge Reversal of Air Travel Ban to Cuban Cities Other Than Havana - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) The Trump administration should reverse its decision to prohibit commercial air travel to Cuban cities other than Havana because the restriction will hurt business as well as social and diplomatic ties, 11 US Senators, all Democrats, said in a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

"This decision - which will result in the suspension of commercial air travel to nine Cuban cities - is yet another step backwards for the people of Cuba and the United States," the letter said on Friday. "This administration's approach to Cuba has severely disadvantaged American and Cuban businesses, farmers and citizens while failing to achieve any US foreign policy or national security objectives."

The air travel restrictions will go into effect on December 10 and will remain in force until further notice, according to the Transportation Department.

The senators said the decision to impose the air travel restrictions, which follow previous measures to limit educational and cultural travel to Cuba, will hurt Cuban-American families, stifle business opportunities and people-to-people contacts.

The restrictions are also expected to reduce the number of Americans visiting Cuba by more than a half and are "already having devastating consequences for Cuban entrepreneurs."

Prior to announcing the air travel restrictions, the Trump administration moved in June to block organized tour groups that licensed US citizens to travel automatically and banned US cruise ships from stopping in the Caribbean island nation.

Senators Amy Klobuchar, Patrick Leahy, Chris Van Hollen, Tom Udall, Elizabeth Warren, Tammy Duckworth, Sheldon Whitehouse, Jack Reed, Ron Wyden, Jeanne Shaheen and Chris Murphy co-signed the letter.

Related Topics

Business Trump Havana Van United States Cuba June December Democrats All From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr attends Military Show ‘Union Fortr ..

3 hours ago

Pak Army not to allow any harm to national stabili ..

4 hours ago

Govt not to create hindrance for JUI-F march: Shaf ..

4 hours ago

Many points of convergence between China, UAE: Moh ..

4 hours ago

Lebanon&#039;s National Orthodox High School teach ..

5 hours ago

Pervez Khan Khattak urges Opposition parties to av ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.