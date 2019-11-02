US Senators Urge Reversal of Air Travel Ban to Cuban Cities Other Than Havana - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) The Trump administration should reverse its decision to prohibit commercial air travel to Cuban cities other than Havana because the restriction will hurt business as well as social and diplomatic ties, 11 US Senators, all Democrats, said in a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

"This decision - which will result in the suspension of commercial air travel to nine Cuban cities - is yet another step backwards for the people of Cuba and the United States," the letter said on Friday. "This administration's approach to Cuba has severely disadvantaged American and Cuban businesses, farmers and citizens while failing to achieve any US foreign policy or national security objectives."

The air travel restrictions will go into effect on December 10 and will remain in force until further notice, according to the Transportation Department.

The senators said the decision to impose the air travel restrictions, which follow previous measures to limit educational and cultural travel to Cuba, will hurt Cuban-American families, stifle business opportunities and people-to-people contacts.

The restrictions are also expected to reduce the number of Americans visiting Cuba by more than a half and are "already having devastating consequences for Cuban entrepreneurs."

Prior to announcing the air travel restrictions, the Trump administration moved in June to block organized tour groups that licensed US citizens to travel automatically and banned US cruise ships from stopping in the Caribbean island nation.

Senators Amy Klobuchar, Patrick Leahy, Chris Van Hollen, Tom Udall, Elizabeth Warren, Tammy Duckworth, Sheldon Whitehouse, Jack Reed, Ron Wyden, Jeanne Shaheen and Chris Murphy co-signed the letter.