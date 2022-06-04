WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) A bipartisan group of US Senators on Friday sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urging her to tighten sanctions on the so-called "enablers" of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

"We write to you regarding the need to increase sanctions on enablers of the Putin regime in Russia, including those who provide support for Russia's unjustified invasion of Ukraine," the letter said. "The goal of such sanctions should be to ensure that these individuals do not have access to assets in the United States or ability to travel to the US.

"

The letter specifically pointed to "lower-tier" Russian officials, including members of the military, legislators, senior Federal workers and propagandists as targets for further sanctions.

The lawmakers specifically urged Yellen to consider a list of 6,000 such officials compiled by an organization linked to opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

The letter was signed by members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, including Mark Warner, Marco Rubio, Ron Wyden and James Risch.