UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senators Urge Trump To Stop Deporting Migrant Children Amid Virus Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 05:10 AM

US Senators Urge Trump to Stop Deporting Migrant Children Amid Virus Crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The Trump administration must stop using the coronavirus outbreak as an excuse to deport migrant children to countries where they are under threat, four US senators said in a letter.

"We are concerned about recent reports that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is removing unaccompanied children to countries where they fear violence, in violation of their legal rights under the Trafficking Victim Protections Reauthorization Act," the senators said on Monday. "Children do not have to be put in harm's way to protect us from the coronavirus pandemic.

DHS has the ability and capacity to protect both these children and the public. We request that DHS stop this practice immediately."

Under the legislation, the senators said, children must be transferred from the border to the US health department within 72 hours, where they can then be reunited with family members.

The letter was sent by Senators Diane Feinstein, Dick Durbin, Jerrold Nadler and Zoe Lofgren.

On Monday, the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States broke the 160,000 mark with nearly 3,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Trump United States Border Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

41 new COVID-19 cases, three recoveries in UAE, di ..

3 hours ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi denies rumoured fig ..

3 hours ago

Dubai establishes disease control centre

3 hours ago

Zelenskyy Urges Parliament to Pass Bills Needed fo ..

4 hours ago

Food, medicines, other essentials in safe hands wh ..

4 hours ago

RTA announces exemption from paid parking for two ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.