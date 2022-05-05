UrduPoint.com

US Senators Urge TV Ratings Board To Update Criteria Over LGBT Concerns - Letter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2022 | 03:50 AM

US Senators Urge TV Ratings Board to Update Criteria Over LGBT Concerns - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) A group of US Senators sent a letter to the tv Parental Guidelines Monitoring board asking it to update the guidelines to reflect recent parental concerns about lesbian-gay-bisexual-transgender (LGBT) content for children's television.

"In light of parents raising legitimate concerns on sexual orientation and gender identity content on children's TV shows, we expect the Board to fulfill its responsibility in updating the TV Parental Guidelines to reflect these concerns. In updating the TV Parental Guidelines, please consider precedent on how the Board has rated sexually related, violent, and obscene materials to ensure it is applied without ideological bias," the letter said on Wednesday.

The Senators cited as evidence of their concerns a recent video of a Disney Corporation executive expressing support for LGBT characters in stories, as well as an article from a Disney content creator acknowledging that every TV writer knows about "modeling behavior" through scripts.

The motivations of pushing sexualized entertainment on young audiences are "suspect at best and predatory at worst," the lawmakers said in the letter.

The Senators requested a reply from the Board on its plan to update the guidelines no later than May 18. In addition, the lawmakers requested an in-person briefing with members of the Board to give them an opportunity to present their findings and answer questions, according to the letter.

Related Topics

Young May TV From Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

18 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

2 days ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

2 days ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.