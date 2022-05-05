US Senators Urge TV Ratings Board to Update Criteria Over LGBT Concerns - Letter

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) A group of US Senators sent a letter to the tv Parental Guidelines Monitoring board asking it to update the guidelines to reflect recent parental concerns about lesbian-gay-bisexual-transgender (LGBT) content for children's television.

"In light of parents raising legitimate concerns on sexual orientation and gender identity content on children's TV shows, we expect the Board to fulfill its responsibility in updating the TV Parental Guidelines to reflect these concerns. In updating the TV Parental Guidelines, please consider precedent on how the Board has rated sexually related, violent, and obscene materials to ensure it is applied without ideological bias," the letter said on Wednesday.

The Senators cited as evidence of their concerns a recent video of a Disney Corporation executive expressing support for LGBT characters in stories, as well as an article from a Disney content creator acknowledging that every TV writer knows about "modeling behavior" through scripts.

The motivations of pushing sexualized entertainment on young audiences are "suspect at best and predatory at worst," the lawmakers said in the letter.

The Senators requested a reply from the Board on its plan to update the guidelines no later than May 18. In addition, the lawmakers requested an in-person briefing with members of the Board to give them an opportunity to present their findings and answer questions, according to the letter.