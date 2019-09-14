US Senators Urge UAE to Live Up to UN Funding Commitment on Yemen - Letter

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) A group of seven US senators led by Senator Chris Murphy on Friday wrote a letter to United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan urging him to live up to the commitment to pay in full $750 million for UN programs on the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

"In 2019, the UAE was again one of the largest committed donors to respond to the UN humanitarian appeal," the letter said on Friday. "However, we are concerned that so far the UAE has provided only a portion of its promised $750 million commitment."

The senators warned that without sufficient funding, critical UN programs providing vaccinations, food, fuel and medicine are at risk and will jeopardize hundreds of thousands of people in Yemen.

The senators acknowledged that rebel Houthis in Yemen may capture humanitarian aid, but noted UN representatives have reassured them they will halt the programs in areas where such possibility exists.

The armed conflict in Yemen between government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthis has been ongoing since 2015. The United Nations has repeatedly called the conflict in Yemen the world's worst humanitarian crisis with an estimated 24 million people - more than 80 percent of the country's population - currently in need of aid.