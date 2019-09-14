UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senators Urge UAE To Live Up To UN Funding Commitment On Yemen - Letter

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 11:42 AM

US Senators Urge UAE to Live Up to UN Funding Commitment on Yemen - Letter

A group of seven US senators led by Senator Chris Murphy on Friday wrote a letter to United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan urging him to live up to the commitment to pay in full $750 million for UN programs on the humanitarian crisis in Yemen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) A group of seven US senators led by Senator Chris Murphy on Friday wrote a letter to United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan urging him to live up to the commitment to pay in full $750 million for UN programs on the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

"In 2019, the UAE was again one of the largest committed donors to respond to the UN humanitarian appeal," the letter said on Friday. "However, we are concerned that so far the UAE has provided only a portion of its promised $750 million commitment."

The senators warned that without sufficient funding, critical UN programs providing vaccinations, food, fuel and medicine are at risk and will jeopardize hundreds of thousands of people in Yemen.

The senators acknowledged that rebel Houthis in Yemen may capture humanitarian aid, but noted UN representatives have reassured them they will halt the programs in areas where such possibility exists.

The armed conflict in Yemen between government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthis has been ongoing since 2015. The United Nations has repeatedly called the conflict in Yemen the world's worst humanitarian crisis with an estimated 24 million people - more than 80 percent of the country's population - currently in need of aid.

Related Topics

World United Nations Yemen UAE United Arab Emirates May 2015 2019 Government Million

Recent Stories

Rossiya TV Channel to Air Unique Color Footage Abo ..

33 minutes ago

UN chief calls for greater action to address clima ..

43 minutes ago

Tropical storm 'Humberto' targets hurricane-hit Ba ..

43 minutes ago

Around 12 million children may never see a classro ..

44 minutes ago

Gates Foundation under fire over award for India's ..

54 minutes ago

UAE highlights tolerance, interfaith dialogue as k ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.