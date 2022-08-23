UrduPoint.com

US Senators Urge Wrongful Detention Label For Case Of Teacher Detained In Russia - Letter

A bipartisan group of US Senators sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday urging the senior Biden administration official to issue a wrongful detention designation in the case of Marc Fogel, a US citizen working in Russia as a teacher before being sentenced on drug charges

"We write with grave concern for the safety of Mr. Marc Fogel, a US citizen currently imprisoned in Russia, and urge you to designate him as 'wrongfully detained' under the Robert Levinson Hostage Recovery and Hostage-Taking Accountability Act," the lawmakers said in the letter.

A Russian court sentenced Fogel to 14 years in a maximum-security penal colony for bringing 17 grams of marijuana into the country. Fogel contends that the marijuana was intended for medicinal purposes, recommended by his doctor as an alternative to opioids for treating chronic pain from back, hip and knee surgeries, according to the letter.

The lawmakers in the letter did not deny Fogel's violation of Russian law, but argue that the sentence is disproportionate to similar cases.

One Russian lawyer noted that the most common sentence in similar cases is five years of probation, the letter also said.

The move can only be understood as a political ploy by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the letter claimed. While Fogel's family initially attempted to avoid media attention in his case to avoid politicizing it, the low-profile strategy has not worked, according to the letter.

As such, lawmakers are calling on Blinken to designate Fogel as wrongfully detained, citing six of the 11 criteria used to make such a designation. Fogel is being detained substantially due to his US citizenship, the detention is being used to influence US policy, and the conditions at Russian penal colonies are believed to be inhumane, the letter alleged.

The designation will enable support for the Fogel family and require the US Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs to work to secure Fogel's release, the letter added.

Signatories of the letter include Senators Marco Rubio, Steve Daines, Jon Tester, Tim Kaine and Joe Manchin.

