UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senators Want To Prohibit Military Transactions With Turkey Over Syria Operation - Bill

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 02:20 AM

US Senators Want to Prohibit Military Transactions With Turkey Over Syria Operation - Bill

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) A newly-introduced bill proposes to ban military transactions with Turkey over the country's military operation in northern Syria, the bill by US Senators Lindsey Graham and Chris Van Hollen revealed on Wednesday.

"Sanctions against military transactions with Turkey...

[will be implemented] against any foreign person who sells or provides financial, material, or technological support or knowingly does a transaction with the Turkish military," the bill said.

The transactions concern aircraft or aircraft parts, machinery, automotive equipment and services, weapons or defense articles utilized by the Turkish military, the bill added.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey Van

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits GITEX Technolo ..

9 minutes ago

EU urges Turkey to halt Syria offensive

9 minutes ago

Theyab, Abdullah bin Zayed convey UAE Leaders&#039 ..

54 minutes ago

UAE condemns Turkish military aggression in Syria

1 hour ago

Arab League to hold emergency meeting on Turkish a ..

1 hour ago

Sarwar calls on President Alvi

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.