US Senators Want to Prohibit Military Transactions With Turkey Over Syria Operation - Bill

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) A newly-introduced bill proposes to ban military transactions with Turkey over the country's military operation in northern Syria, the bill by US Senators Lindsey Graham and Chris Van Hollen revealed on Wednesday.

"Sanctions against military transactions with Turkey...

[will be implemented] against any foreign person who sells or provides financial, material, or technological support or knowingly does a transaction with the Turkish military," the bill said.

The transactions concern aircraft or aircraft parts, machinery, automotive equipment and services, weapons or defense articles utilized by the Turkish military, the bill added.