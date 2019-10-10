UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senators Want To Remove CAATSA Waiver For Turkey's Purchase Of Russian S-400 - Bill

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 02:30 AM

US Senators Want to Remove CAATSA Waiver for Turkey's Purchase of Russian S-400 - Bill

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) waiver for Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems is to be removed, a bill proposed by US Senators Lindsey Graham and Chris Van Hollen revealed.

"Define Turkey's S-400 purchase as a significant transaction under section 231 of CAATSA," the bill said on Wednesday. "Implementation of sanctions from CAATSA must occur within 180 days from designating [the purchase] as significant."

The bill said that it "Removes CAATSA waiver and delay provisions under Section 231 for this purchase."

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Van From

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits GITEX Technolo ..

16 minutes ago

EU urges Turkey to halt Syria offensive

16 minutes ago

Theyab, Abdullah bin Zayed convey UAE Leaders&#039 ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns Turkish military aggression in Syria

1 hour ago

Arab League to hold emergency meeting on Turkish a ..

1 hour ago

Sarwar calls on President Alvi

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.