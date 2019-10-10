(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) waiver for Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems is to be removed, a bill proposed by US Senators Lindsey Graham and Chris Van Hollen revealed.

"Define Turkey's S-400 purchase as a significant transaction under section 231 of CAATSA," the bill said on Wednesday. "Implementation of sanctions from CAATSA must occur within 180 days from designating [the purchase] as significant."

The bill said that it "Removes CAATSA waiver and delay provisions under Section 231 for this purchase."