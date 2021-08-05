UrduPoint.com

US Senators Warn Polish Government Against Targeting Free Media - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) A bipartisan group of US Senators, including Democrat Jeanne Shaheen and Republican Jim Risch, issued a warning to the Polish government against alleged targeting of free media as well as jeopardizing of US media investments, according to a joint statement published on Wednesday.

"The Polish government's continued democratic backsliding, most recently through efforts designed to undermine independent media and one of the largest U.S. investments in the country, is deeply concerning. As a bipartisan group of U.S. Senators, we want to make clear to the Polish government that we are watching these events carefully," the statement said.

In the statement, the senators notified their Polish counterparts that they are monitoring legislation under consideration in the parliament that is expected to discriminate against non-EU companies resulting in forcing out of Poland a major US investor employing several thousand people.

The senators noted that implementation of the new media laws will have negative implications for defense, business and trade relations between the United States and Poland.

