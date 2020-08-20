US Senators Warn Trump of Saudi-Chinese Nuclear, Missile Projects

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) A group of US senators wrote to President Donald Trump to warn him that Saudi Arabia may be seeking to obtain nuclear and advanced ballistic capabilities with China's help.

"Saudi Arabia is positioning itself to develop the front-end of the [nuclear] fuel cycle. These technologies, if unchecked, would give Riyadh a latent capacity to produce fissile material for nuclear weapons," Senator Chris Van Hollen, along with another Democrat and three Republican lawmakers, said in a letter as quoted by The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

They also cited reports that Saudi Arabia has made "significant strides with Chinese help in developing the infrastructure to produce advanced ballistic missiles.

Van Hollen told the Journal that it is significant that a bipartisan group of senators is raising these concerns.

"The Saudis appear to be hiding significant parts of their nuclear program, which calls into question their intentions," Van Hollen said in the interview. "China is exploiting the situation."

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Saudis, with China's help, constructed a facility to extract uranium yellowcake from uranium ore, advancing their nuclear program. The Saudi Energy Ministry denied having built the facility, according to the publication.