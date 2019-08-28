UrduPoint.com
US Senators Who Complained About Visa Denial Are On Russia Entry Stop List - Zakharova

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 06:55 PM

US senators Ron Johnson and Chris Murphy, who said they had been denied entry to Russia, know that they are on a stop list for entry to Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) US senators Ron Johnson and Chris Murphy, who said they had been denied entry to Russia, know that they are on a stop list for entry to Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday.

"The American senators, these two, are well aware that they are on the Russian list of people banned from entering our country... the entry ban was in response to Washington's unjustified restrictions against a significant number of members of the Russian Federal Assembly," Zakharova said at a briefing.

She said there had been no specific agreements about the US senators' visit to Russia, adding that they had not requested meetings or visas.

