US Senators Wicker, King Test Positive for Coronavirus on Thursday - Statements

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Two US senators, Republican Roger Wicker from Mississippi and Independent Angus King of Maine, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, their offices announced on Thursday.

"Senator Wicker tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after immediately seeking a test due to mild symptoms," his office said in a statement.

Wicker, 70, was already fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and remains in good health, the statement added.

King, 77 announced in a later, separate statement that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. The senator said he was tested after not feeling well on Wednesday.