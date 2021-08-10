UrduPoint.com

US Senators, Yellen Announce Bipartisan Cryptocurrency Deal Aimed Against Tax Evasion

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

US Senators, Yellen Announce Bipartisan Cryptocurrency Deal Aimed Against Tax Evasion

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Republican and Democratic senators announced on Monday they have achieved broad agreement on a cryptocurrency regulation, with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen saying it will make "meaningful progress" in preventing tax evasion via alternate currencies.

"There's broad agreement that digital asset exchanges behaving as brokers should be required to report transactions just like other kinds of brokers already do," Democrat senators Mark Warner and Kyrsten Sinema, who are aligned to the Biden administration, said in a joint statement with Republicans Pat Toomey, Cynthia Lummis and Rob Portman.

The senator said the regulation would address the "concern that tax evasion and non-compliance are becoming significant issues surrounding cryptocurrencies and digital assets".

Yellen, in a separate statement, also expressed confidence that the regulation, which is to be incorporated into an infrastructure bill to be tabled in the Senate, will "make meaningful progress (against) tax evasion".

The Treasury has expressed concern in the past about wealthy Americans shifting taxable assets into the crypto economy to avoid tax.

The crypto economy in the future could account for a significant portion of the $7 trillion US "tax gap" ” which is the difference between taxes paid and taxes owed, the Treasury Department said.

Related Topics

Senate Progress Cryptocurrency Agreement

Recent Stories

MOCCAE, UAEU, Khalifa International Award for Date ..

MOCCAE, UAEU, Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovat ..

1 hour ago
 India's nuclearization of Indian ocean threatens i ..

India's nuclearization of Indian ocean threatens int'l, regional peace, Pakistan ..

2 minutes ago
 Kasur police nab kidnappers, recover trader

Kasur police nab kidnappers, recover trader

2 minutes ago
 PSG wait impatiently for Messi as Barcelona weeps

PSG wait impatiently for Messi as Barcelona weeps

16 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 20 more patients, infects 1,390 ot ..

COVID-19 claims 20 more patients, infects 1,390 others

16 minutes ago
 Eight business points sealed over SOPs violations

Eight business points sealed over SOPs violations

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.