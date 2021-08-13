US sending 3,000 troops back to Afghanistan to begin evacuations as Taliban take Kandahar, Herat

The United States is moving 3,000 troops to Afghanistan and another 4,000 troops to the region to evacuate most of the American Embassy and US citizens in Kabul, as two more major cities in the country's west and south fell into the hands of advancing Taliban fighters overnight

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The United States is moving 3,000 troops to Afghanistan and another 4,000 troops to the region to evacuate most of the American Embassy and US citizens in Kabul, as two more major cities in the country's west and south fell into the hands of advancing Taliban fighters overnight.

It was a devastating 24 hours for government forces in Afghanistan, according to media reports received here.

Kandahar and Herat had been heavily defended, with battles raging for weeks. But increasingly, the Afghan security forces were overrun, with many soldiers and policemen reported to be deserting, or even changing sides.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration braces for a possible collapse of the Afghan government within the next month, administration and military officials told The New York Times.

Since the US and NATO troop withdrawal from Afghanistan began in May, the country has been mired in turmoil, with the Taliban making rapid territorial gains.

Media reports quoted a Taliban spokesman as saying Friday morning that "Kandahar is completely conquered" by its fighters.

A Kandahar resident told the AFP news agency that Afghan government forces appeared to have withdrawn to a military facility outside the southern city.

The sharply deteriorating situation in the country, as the Taliban rapidly advance across the north and Afghan security forces battle to defend ever shrinking territory in the south and west, has forced President Biden to accelerate plans to get Americans out.

The president, after meeting with his top national security advisers on Wednesday night and again Thursday morning, also ordered additional expedited flights out of the country for Afghans who have worked with the United States, so that their applications for special immigrant visas could be evaluated.

The embassy sent the latest in a series of alarming alerts, urging Americans to "leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options." With the southern city of Kandahar, the Taliban control one third of Afghanistan's provincial capitals.

In Washington, the Pentagon press secretary, John Kirby, said that two Marine infantry battalions and one Army battalion, some 3,000 troops altogether, would deploy in the next two days to Hamid Karzai International Airport to help evacuate Americans and embassy personnel. The troops are coming from areas in the middle East, the Central Command area of responsibility, Kirby said.

An additional 1,000 Army personnel will head to Qatar, the Pentagon said, to help process the visa applications of Afghans who worked with American military during the war and who could be targeted by surging Taliban forces.

And as a contingency plan in case any embassy evacuation turns into a fight with the Taliban, the Pentagon said it is moving an entire infantry brigade combat team � some 3,500 troops � from Fort Bragg to Kuwait in the next week, so that they can quickly deploy if necessary.

If those troops end up in Afghanistan, that would bring the number of American forces there to around 7,000, more than double the number in the country when Biden announced in April that he would withdraw American troops and end America's longest war.

The deployment is "a very narrowly focused mission of safeguarding the orderly reduction of civilian personnel out of Afghanistan," Kirby said. "That's what we're going to be focused on. It's not a combat mission" On Thursday, talks between international diplomats and representatives of the Taliban and the Afghan government wrapped up in Qatar after three days of meetings without significant progress.

Several countries, including the US, Pakistan, EU and China, signed a joint statement saying they would not recognize any government in Afghanistan "imposed through the use of military force." Later in the day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed plans to curb violence in Afghanistan with his Canadian and German counterparts, as well as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, according to the State Department.