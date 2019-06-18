US Sending Additional 1,000 Troops to Middle East - Shanahan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The United States is deploying an additional 1,000 troops to the middle East following the recent attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, acting US Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan said in a statement.

"In response to a request from the US Central Command (CENTCOM) for additional forces, and with the advice of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and in consultation with the White House, I have authorized approximately 1,000 additional troops for defensive purposes to address air, naval, and ground-based threats in the Middle East," the statement said on Monday.

Shanahan added that the United States was not seeking a conflict with Iran and the additional forces were being sent to protect US interests and personnel in the region.

"The recent Iranian attacks validate the reliable, credible intelligence we have received on hostile behavior by Iranian forces and their proxy groups that threaten United States personnel and interests across the region," he added.