- Home
- World
- US sending advanced missile defence system, troops to Israel engaged in attacking Palestine, Lebanon
US Sending Advanced Missile Defence System, Troops To Israel Engaged In Attacking Palestine, Lebanon
Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2024 | 09:00 AM
WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The United States will send to Israel an advanced missile defense system and 100 more troops to operate it, the Pentagon announced Sunday, amid escalating Israeli attacks on Palestine and Lebanon.
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin authorized the deployment of a Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery “and associated crew of U.S. military personnel” at President Joe Biden’s direction “to help bolster Israel’s air defenses following Iran’s unprecedented attacks against Israel on April 13 and again on October 1,” Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.
Biden told reporters in Florida on Sunday that he gave permission to deploy the THAAD “to defend Israel.” He declined follow-up questions.
The Pentagon deployed a THAAD battery to the middle East shortly after the Oct.
7, 2023, as well as in 2019 for training, Ryder said.
“The THAAD Battery will augment Israel’s integrated air defence system. This action underscores the United States’ ironclad commitment to the defense of Israel, and to defend Americans in Israel, from any further ballistic missile attacks by Iran,” Ryder said.
The move comes as Iran issued a fresh warning about deploying American troops in the region.
The Iranian warning came in a post on the social platform X long associated with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who noted the reports that the U.S. was considering the deployment.
Last month, Israel launched a limited incursion into Lebanon after facing cross-border attacks from Hezbollah. An Israeli strike killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and other officials, ratcheting up the conflict.
Recent Stories
Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
More Stories From World
-
'Stolen satire' feeds US election misinformation10 minutes ago
-
WHO, Red Crescent resupply two hospitals in north Gaza: WHO21 minutes ago
-
Harris, Trump seek advantage in knife-edge election battle40 minutes ago
-
New Zealand's Latham promises 'no fear' as he takes charge for India Tests40 minutes ago
-
Shanghai stocks swing after stimulus briefing as most of Asia rises1 hour ago
-
Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli strike on school turned shelter1 hour ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results1 hour ago
-
England deserve 'world class' coach: Carsley7 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Nations League results - collated7 hours ago
-
Ravens outlast Commanders while Bucs batter Saints in NFL7 hours ago
-
England return to winning ways in Nations League, Austria thrash Norway7 hours ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying table8 hours ago