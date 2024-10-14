US sending advanced missile defence system, troops to Israel engaged in attacking Palestine, Lebanon

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The United States will send to Israel an advanced missile defense system and 100 more troops to operate it, the Pentagon announced Sunday, amid escalating Israeli attacks on Palestine and Lebanon.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin authorized the deployment of a Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery “and associated crew of U.S. military personnel” at President Joe Biden’s direction “to help bolster Israel’s air defenses following Iran’s unprecedented attacks against Israel on April 13 and again on October 1,” Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.

Biden told reporters in Florida on Sunday that he gave permission to deploy the THAAD “to defend Israel.” He declined follow-up questions.

The Pentagon deployed a THAAD battery to the middle East shortly after the Oct.

7, 2023, as well as in 2019 for training, Ryder said.

“The THAAD Battery will augment Israel’s integrated air defence system. This action underscores the United States’ ironclad commitment to the defense of Israel, and to defend Americans in Israel, from any further ballistic missile attacks by Iran,” Ryder said.

The move comes as Iran issued a fresh warning about deploying American troops in the region.

The Iranian warning came in a post on the social platform X long associated with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who noted the reports that the U.S. was considering the deployment.

Last month, Israel launched a limited incursion into Lebanon after facing cross-border attacks from Hezbollah. An Israeli strike killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and other officials, ratcheting up the conflict.