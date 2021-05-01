US Sending Diplomat to India to Spearhead Cooperation on COVID-19 Fight - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) US Ambassador Daniel Smith is departing for India to lead efforts to help India fight the pandemic, the State Department said in a press release.

Earlier in the day, the White House said the US was immediately imposing restrictions on travel from India amid a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the Asian country.

"Smith... will be departing for New Delhi to serve as Chargé d'Affaires, ad interim," the release said on Friday. "He will spearhead close cooperation with India to ensure that our countries continue to advance our shared priorities, including overcoming the global pandemic."