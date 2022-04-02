UrduPoint.com

US Sending Kiev Equipment To Deploy In Event Of Chemical, Biological Attack - White House

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2022 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) The United States is sending Ukraine equipment to use in the event of a chemical or biological attack, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"The United States and members of the international community have, of course, repeatedly warned about the potential for Russia to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, and that Moscow is possibly planning a false flag operation," Psaki told a briefing.

"In an effort to assist our Ukrainian partners, the US government is providing the government of Ukraine with life-saving equipment and supplies that can be deployed in the event of Russia use chemical or biological weapons against Ukraine."

