US Sending Mixed Signals to Russia Showing Militancy, Hinting at Dialogue - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2022) The United States is sending ambivalent signals to Russia over the ongoing military operation in Ukraine, which combine provocative militancy with some hints of a possible dialogue, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"In recent days, public statements coming from the US Administration concerning the developments in Ukraine have combined provocative militancy with vague allusions to the possibility of an adequate US-Russian dialogue," Zakharova said in a statement.

Zakharova singled out US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and cited one of his recent statements over Russia that seemingly goes against his prior claims.

"He said that the US would be ready to respond if Moscow showed 'any seriousness of purpose.' Meanwhile, a couple of weeks ago he flatly denied the very possibility of finding a diplomatic solution," the spokeswoman noted.