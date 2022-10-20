UrduPoint.com

US Sending Over 1Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To Egypt - State Dept.

The United States is donating more than 1 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Egypt, the US State Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The United States is donating more than 1 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Egypt, the US State Department said on Thursday.

"The United States is donating over 1 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to Egypt, for a total of 29 million doses," the State Department said in a press release. "In partnership with Gavi, we are working through COVAX to ensure equitable distribution of safe and effective vaccines worldwide."

The State Department said in the release that the United States has shared 27.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses with Egypt since September 2021.

All vaccine doses were donated in partnership with COVAX, the global risk-sharing mechanism for pooled procurement and equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, the release said.

The State Department said the latest donation illustrates the Biden administration's commitment to positioning the United States as the world's arsenal for vaccines to lead an international and coordinated vaccination effort.

Earlier, President Joe Biden announced the United States would make available 1.2 billion doses of the vaccines to meet the needs of countries around the world, the release added.

