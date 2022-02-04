US Sending Temporary Officers to Havana Embassy to Increase Visa Processing - State Dept.

The United States will temporarily send consular officers to the embassy in Havana to increase visa processing there, Assistant Secretary of State for the Western Hemisphere Brian Nichols said on Thursday

"The President announced our intent to resume on-island visa services.

We're working towards that, and we'll be deploying temporary duty consular officers to Havana in the not-too-distant future and increasing processing there," Nichols said during questioning by the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The Remittances Working Group has also provided the White House with recommendations on ways to expand remittances in Cuba without funding the Cuban military, Nichols added.