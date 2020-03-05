UrduPoint.com
US Sends 2 Fast Attack Submarines To Arctic For 3 Week Exercise - Navy

US Sends 2 Fast Attack Submarines to Arctic for 3 Week Exercise - Navy

The US Submarines Connecticut and Toledo began the three week ICEX exercise with plans to transit the Arctic multiple times during the next three weeks, the Navy announced in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The US Submarines Connecticut and Toledo began the three week ICEX exercise with plans to transit the Arctic multiple times during the next three weeks, the Navy announced in a press release on Thursday.

"The Submarine Force must maintain readiness by exercising in Arctic conditions," Submarine Forces Commander Vice Admiral Daryl Caudle said in the release. "ICEX 2020 provides the opportunity for the Submarine Force to demonstrate combat and tactical readiness for sustained Arctic operations in the unique and challenging Arctic environment."

ICEX is a three week biennial exercise that offers the Navy the opportunity to assess its operational readiness in the Arctic and train with other services, partner nations and Allies to increase experience in the region while improving capabilities to operate in the Arctic environment, the release said.

The exercise includes five nations, the two fast-attack submarines, more than 100 participants and a temporary surface camp established on an Arctic ice floe, the release added.

The camp will serve as a command center for conducting submarine operations and under-ice navigation exercises. The camp includes shelters and infrastructure to house and support more than 45 personnel at any one time, according to the release.

The submarines will conduct multiple Arctic transits, a North Pole surfacing and other training events, the release said.

