UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sends 2.5 Mn Covid Vaccine Doses To Taiwan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 10:02 PM

US sends 2.5 mn Covid vaccine doses to Taiwan

The United States announced Saturday that 2.5 million Covid vaccine doses were on their way to Taiwan in a move likely to draw disapproval from Beijing, which claims the self-ruled island

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :The United States announced Saturday that 2.5 million Covid vaccine doses were on their way to Taiwan in a move likely to draw disapproval from Beijing, which claims the self-ruled island.

China expressed fury earlier this month when US senators visited Taiwan and announced the vaccine donation amid simmering tensions between Washington and Beijing.

"Wheels up! Our donation of 2.

5 million vaccine doses is on the way to Taiwan," State Department spokesman Ned price wrote in a tweet.

The number of shots is about three times as many as announced during the US delegation visit to Taiwan. Taipei has accused Beijing of hampering its efforts to secure enough doses.

China's ruling Communist Party has never controlled Taiwan but it views the island as part of its territory and has vowed to one day seize it, by force if necessary.

Related Topics

Washington Visit Beijing Taipei Price United States From Million

Recent Stories

Hyderabad police holds open court, listens to publ ..

47 seconds ago

FM underlines significance of all inclusive intra- ..

48 seconds ago

Police recovers body from Parliament Lodges

49 seconds ago

Water supply to remain suspended in Hyderabad on ..

51 seconds ago

FBR unearths massive case of under invoicing

4 minutes ago

World Music Day festival in full swing at Lok Virs ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.