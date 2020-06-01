US Sends 2Mln Doses of Anti-Malarial Drug to Brazil to Help Fight Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The United States has sent 2 million doses of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to Brazil to help it fight the new coronavirus, the White House said on Sunday.

"The United States Government has delivered two million doses of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to the people of Brazil," a statement issued by the US and Brazil read.

US President Donald Trump said earlier this month he was taking daily doses of the drug, despite its unproven efficacy against the COVID-19 disease.

The US and Brazilian government said the medicine would be used preventatively to protect Brazil's nurses, doctors and health care professionals against the virus as well as a therapeutic to treat Brazilians who become infected.