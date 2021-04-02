US Sends 2nd Batch of AstraZeneca Vaccines to Mexico in Loan Deal

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The United States has shared a second batch of 1.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine with Mexico as part of a loan deal as the national regulator continues assessing safety and efficacy of the drug.

Last week, the US sent the first 1.5 million AstraZeneca doses to Mexico. The country, which sits on several millions doses of the vaccine, has agreed to loan some of them to neighboring Canada and Mexico as the drug has yet to receive a national authorization.

"1,208,700 AstraZeneca doses have arrived from Chicago thanks to an export permit issued by President [Joe] Biden's government to support the vaccination plan in Mexico," Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard wrote on Twitter.

The deliveries come as the AstraZeneca faces setbacks on its path to approval in the US against backdrop of reports of blood clots in some of those inoculated with the vaccine in Europe.

In March, the US disputed AstraZeneca data from the trial on its soil. Following the rift, the UK-Swedish drugmaker reasserted effectiveness of its vaccine, albeit revising its efficacy in preventing symptomatic coronavirus cases down by three percentage points to 76 percent.