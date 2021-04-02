UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sends 2nd Batch Of AstraZeneca Vaccines To Mexico In Loan Deal

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 11:40 AM

US Sends 2nd Batch of AstraZeneca Vaccines to Mexico in Loan Deal

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The United States has shared a second batch of 1.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine with Mexico as part of a loan deal as the national regulator continues assessing safety and efficacy of the drug.

Last week, the US sent the first 1.5 million AstraZeneca doses to Mexico. The country, which sits on several millions doses of the vaccine, has agreed to loan some of them to neighboring Canada and Mexico as the drug has yet to receive a national authorization.

"1,208,700 AstraZeneca doses have arrived from Chicago thanks to an export permit issued by President [Joe] Biden's government to support the vaccination plan in Mexico," Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard wrote on Twitter.

The deliveries come as the AstraZeneca faces setbacks on its path to approval in the US against backdrop of reports of blood clots in some of those inoculated with the vaccine in Europe.

In March, the US disputed AstraZeneca data from the trial on its soil. Following the rift, the UK-Swedish drugmaker reasserted effectiveness of its vaccine, albeit revising its efficacy in preventing symptomatic coronavirus cases down by three percentage points to 76 percent.

Related Topics

Loan Europe Canada Twitter Chicago United States Mexico March From Government Blood Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 5, 234 new cases of COVID-19 over ..

26 minutes ago

MoU signed for free and quality education to child ..

49 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 2, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Police arrest international drug lord

10 hours ago

15th Ambassadors Forum concludes with participatio ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.