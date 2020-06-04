US Sends 30 Trucks With Military Equipment From Iraq to Northeastern Syria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The United States has sent at least 30 trucks with military equipment from Iraq to northeastern Syria, Syrian state television reported on Thursday.

According to the broadcaster, the trucks have entered the Al-Hasakah province via the Al Waleed illegal border crossing and are heading for the Qasrak base.

The US troops, jointly with the Arab-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces, are keeping control over a part of northeastern Syria. The American military is concentrated around oil and gas fields in the provinces of Al-Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor.

The Syrian government sees the US presence on its soil as a violation of national sovereignty and an attempt to seize its natural resources.