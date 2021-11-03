US Sends 31 Migrants Intercepted at Sea Back to Cuba - Coast Guard

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The United States returned to Cuba 31 migrants apprehended in four at-sea interdictions since late October, the US Coast Guard said on Wednesday.

"We will continue to put a high priority on patrolling offshore to prevent illegal migration, save lives by removing migrants from unsafe environments and deterring dangerous illegal migrant activity," Master Chief Petty Officer Jeremy Weaver said in a press release explaining the interdictions.

The first encounter took place October 27 about 43 miles south of Key West, the southernmost point of the United States in the state Florida.

That was followed by three interdictions last week near the Florida coast, the release said.

In addition to the 31 repatriated migrants, two suspected smugglers were transferred to the Customs and Border Protection agency, the release added.

In fiscal 2021, which ended September 30, the Coast Guard intercepted 838 Cuban migrants compared with 49 in fiscal 2020, according to the release.