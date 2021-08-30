US Sends 3,500 Troops From 4 States to Rescue After Hurricane Ida - National Guard

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The US government has activated more than 3,500 military state reservists to help in rescue and relief work in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida's path through the states of Louisiana and Mississippi, the National Guard announced on Monday.

"Almost 5,300 National Guard members from four states are activated to assist with rescue and relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ida's destructive path through Louisiana and Mississippi," the National Guard said in a news release.

The hurricane made landfall in the state of Louisiana on Sunday with 150 miles per hour (250 kilometer per hour) winds and heavy rains that caused widespread flooding and power outages, the release said.

"About 5,000 Guard members from the Louisiana National Guard were staged to protect lives and property, maintain communications and ensure continuity of operations and government. The rest of the support is from Guard units in Mississippi, Alabama and Texas," the release added.

The Louisiana National Guard deployed 195 high-water vehicles and 73 rescue boats with 34 helicopters ready to support search and rescue, evacuation and reconnaissance missions as needed, according to the release.