US Sends Equipment To Syria's Oil-Rich Area To Build 2 New Military Bases - Reports

Tue 05th November 2019 | 03:13 PM

US Sends Equipment to Syria's Oil-Rich Area to Build 2 New Military Bases - Reports

The United States has begun building two new military bases in Syria's oil-rich Deir ez-Zor province, the Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The United States has begun building two new military bases in Syria's oil-rich Deir ez-Zor province, the Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday.

The bases are reportedly being constructed in the area where the base for the US 113th Sustainment Brigade was located.

According to footage taken by the Turkish agency, as many as 300 soldiers, armored vehicles, heavy weapons and ammunition were sent to the region.

After the Syrian government and the Kurds combined their efforts in October amid the Turkish offensive, US President Donald Trump, who had earlier withdrawn his country's forces from northern Syria, stated that the US would keep a "small number" of troops in the area to "protect" the oil fields there.

He also announced plans to invite large US companies to explore the fields.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described the US plans to exploit oil fields in northeastern Syria as illegal and arrogant, vowing to defend this stance in contacts with Washington. Moscow believes that all oil facilities in the region should return to the Syrian government's control.

