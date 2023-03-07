UrduPoint.com

US Sends Extra Border Agents To Canada Border Due To Influx Of Illegal Migrants

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 05:10 PM

US Sends Extra Border Agents to Canada Border Due to Influx of Illegal Migrants

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The United States sent additional 25 Border Patrol agents to the US-Canada border due to an increasing number of illegal Mexican migrants trying to cross into the US from Canada, a spokesperson of the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said on Tuesday.

Some of the agents were temporarily transferred from the southern border with Mexico, NBC news reported, citing a source.

The CBP began deploying its people to the US-Canada border from other areas with no significant influx of migrants "due to migration fluctuations along the Northern Border," the CBP spokesperson was quoted as saying by NBC News, adding that the Swanton Sector was one the busiest in this regard.

"The deployed team will serve as a force multiplier in the region and assist to deter and disrupt human smuggling activities being conducted in the Swanton Sector area of responsibility," the CBP spokesperson said, as quoted by NBC News.

The Swanton Sector that includes Vermont, New Hampshire and New York saw a 846% surge in migrants in October 2022-January 2023 year-on-year, with as many as 367 migrants stopped in the sector in January compared to just 24 over the same month last year, according to the report.

In February, the broadcaster reported that more and more Mexicans try to cross into the US from the north after legally arriving in Canada by plane as they are less likely to be turned back than at the southern border.

The US has seen two consecutive record breaking years of illegal crossings into its territory since US president Joe Biden assumed office in January 2021. Over 2 million illegal crossings into the US were recorded in fiscal year 2022, according to CBP.

