UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sends First Migrants Back To Guatemala As Part Of New Asylum Rule - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 02:31 AM

US Sends First Migrants Back to Guatemala as Part of New Asylum Rule - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) The Trump administration on Thursday sent back the first group of migrants to Guatemala as part of a new asylum rule to restrict immigration to the United States, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official told US media.

"For Guatemala specifically, we have begun a phased-in implementation approach, which includes sending an initial flight," the official said as quoted by Fox news on Thursday. "The DHS, alongside the State Department, will continue to work with the Government of Guatemala and international organizations as we expand the program in the weeks and months ahead."

The report said that under the new rule, asylum-seeking migrants arriving at the US border will have the option of being sent to Guatemala, their country of origin, or to wait in Mexico under the Migrant Protection Protocols program.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration began to implement a new asylum rule to send asylum-seeking migrants to Guatemala, El Salvador or Guatemala as part of bilateral "safe third country" agreements with each country.

The rule is damaging to the hopes of many migrants from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, who arrive at the United States without claiming asylum in a country prior to arriving at the southern border. A majority of these migrants are fleeing persecution and poverty in their home countries.

On October 29, acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan said US apprehensions of undocumented immigrants at the US-Mexico border reached more than 970,000 in fiscal year 2019, marking an 88 percent increase from last year.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began to move toward the United States through Mexico last fall. US President Donald Trump called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds to build a wall on the border with Mexico.

Related Topics

Trump Guatemala El Salvador United States Mexico Honduras February October Border 2019 Media From Government

Recent Stories

Sales of $54.5 billion made at Dubai Airshow 2019

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of Mohammed ..

1 hour ago

JUI-F to start today countrywide protests against ..

2 hours ago

Maulana Fazl claims he was offered Senate Chairman ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan highly values its ties with Oman: Sadiq S ..

2 hours ago

UAE leads region in adopting smart technologies

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.