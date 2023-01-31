US Sends First Shipment of Bradley Combat Vehicles to Ukraine - Army

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2023 | 02:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) The United States sent its first shipment of Bradley fighting vehicles to Ukraine last week, the US Transportation Command said in a press release.

"US Transportation Command is delivering the first shipment of Bradley fighting vehicles to Ukraine as part of the United States' $2.85 billion military aid agreement announced earlier this year," the release said on Monday.

According to the release, the first shipment sent to Ukraine contains more than 60 Bradley vehicles and set off from North Charleston, South Carolina, last week.

As of Monday, the United States is providing Ukraine with 109 Bradley vehicles armed with anti-tank missiles.

The United States announced its decision to send Bradley fighting vehicles to Ukraine in early January.

The United States has provided Ukraine with $27.1 billion worth of security assistance since the start of Russia's special military operation in the county in late February 2022.

