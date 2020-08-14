US Sends High-Level Team to Vienna Arms Talks, Expects Reciprocity From Russia - Envoy

The United States sends one of its highest level delegations ever for another round of arms control talks in Vienna and expects Russia to reciprocate with the same seriousness, US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said on Friday

"Heading to Austria for arms control talks. US sending 1 of the highest level delegations ever," Billingslea wrote on Twitter. "Shows how seriously we are taking this. Expect Russia to do same & will gauge their seriousness."

He added that the delegation includes many senior US generals, admirals and officials from the departments of defense and energy.