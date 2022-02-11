UrduPoint.com

US Sends Instructions To NATO Allies On How To Lead Ukraine Talks To Dead End - Kozak

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2022 | 07:06 PM

US Sends Instructions to NATO Allies on How to Lead Ukraine Talks to Dead End - Kozak

The US State Department has sent instructions to all NATO allies on how to drag on negotiations on Ukraine with Russia's participation, or rather, how to lead them to a dead end, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The US State Department has sent instructions to all NATO allies on how to drag on negotiations on Ukraine with Russia's participation, or rather, how to lead them to a dead end, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said.

According to Kozak, "instructions from the US State Department were received by all NATO member countries on how to negotiate with Russia regarding the settlement of the conflict in southeastern Ukraine."

"This is an instruction on how to lead all negotiations to a dead end and drag them on," Kozak said.

Related Topics

Dead NATO Ukraine Russia Lead All From

Recent Stories

US Senators Urge CIA to Declassify Secret Program ..

US Senators Urge CIA to Declassify Secret Program Collecting Bulk Data on Americ ..

1 minute ago
 Shoigu Calls on West to Stop Delivering Arms to Uk ..

Shoigu Calls on West to Stop Delivering Arms to Ukraine

1 minute ago
 Italy's Crowley makes three changes for England

Italy's Crowley makes three changes for England

1 minute ago
 Setting of modern industries strengthen provincial ..

Setting of modern industries strengthen provincial economy: Governor

1 minute ago
 Jones says much-changed England won't underestimat ..

Jones says much-changed England won't underestimate Italy

3 minutes ago
 French probe concludes IED caused Dakar rally blas ..

French probe concludes IED caused Dakar rally blast: source

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>