US Sends Instructions to NATO Allies on How to Lead Ukraine Talks to Dead End - Kozak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The US State Department has sent instructions to all NATO allies on how to drag on negotiations on Ukraine with Russia's participation, or rather, how to lead them to a dead end, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said.

According to Kozak, "instructions from the US State Department were received by all NATO member countries on how to negotiate with Russia regarding the settlement of the conflict in southeastern Ukraine."

"This is an instruction on how to lead all negotiations to a dead end and drag them on," Kozak said.