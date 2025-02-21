US Sends Migrants From Guantanamo To Venezuela
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 09:30 AM
Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The United States deported 177 migrants from its military base in Guantanamo, Cuba to their homeland in Venezuela Thursday, the latest sign of cooperation between the long-feuding governments.
Officials in Washington and Caracas confirmed that a plane departed the US base and deposited the 177 people in Honduras, where they were picked up by the Venezuelan government. The deportees then left for Caracas on a flag carrier Conviasa flight at 2320 GMT.
The carefully choreographed operation would have seemed impossible just weeks ago when the United States accused President Nicolas Maduro of stealing an election.
But since President Donald Trump entered office four weeks ago, relations have thawed, with the White House prioritizing immigration cooperation.
Maduro said the handover was at the "direct request" of his government to that of Trump.
"We have rescued 177 new migrants from Guantanamo," he said at an official event.
Trump envoy Richard Grenell traveled to Caracas on January 31 and met Maduro, who is the subject of a $25 million US bounty for his arrest.
Grenell brokered the release of six US prisoners. A day later Trump announced Venezuela had agreed to accept illegal migrants deported from the United States.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2025
EU maritime transport: progress made, but environmental, sustainability challeng ..
Sharjah, Neuchâtel explore collaboration in manufacturing, innovation
AUS partners with UT Dallas to launch accelerated 4+1 engineering programme
Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Teenager Andreeva youngest semi-finalist after defeating ..
UAE discusses enhancing parliamentary cooperation with Iran, Tajikistan
Hazza bin Zayed receives Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed at Al Maqam Palace in Al A ..
137th Canton Fair launches on April 15 - May 5 in China
Xposure 2025 brings 320 powerful stories to its big screen; unforgettable treat ..
Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship to get underway tomorrow with ..
ECC approves income tax exemptions for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
More Stories From World
-
US sends migrants from Guantanamo to Venezuela6 minutes ago
-
Mexico says won't accept US 'invasion' in fight against cartels25 minutes ago
-
Syria war monitor says Israel hits illegal crossings on Lebanon border25 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: Wales v Ireland Six Nations teams25 minutes ago
-
Fishermen, sailing champions clean up trash-covered Rio island25 minutes ago
-
Football: UEFA Conference League results - collated25 minutes ago
-
Roma reach Europa League last 16 as 10-man Ajax scrape through26 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table26 minutes ago
-
Barcelona face Las Palmas with Liga lead strength test beckoning46 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP Qatar Open results - collated46 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz dumped out by Lehecka in Qatar Open quarters46 minutes ago
-
Football: UEFA Europa League results - collated46 minutes ago