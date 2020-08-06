UrduPoint.com
US Sends More Rotational Forces To Romania, Black Sea Region - Esper

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 12:20 AM

US Sends More Rotational Forces to Romania, Black Sea Region - Esper

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The United States is sending additional troops to the Black Sea region, particularly to Romania, on rotational basis, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Wednesday.

"We see putting more rotational forces into the Black Sea region, Romania in particular. My aspirations is to put more forces up to the North Eastern flank as well," Esper said during online conversation at the Aspen Security Forum. 

More Stories From World

