UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sends Navy Destroyer To Strait Of Oman In Response To Attacks On Oil Tankers - CENCTOM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 03:50 AM

US Sends Navy Destroyer to Strait of Oman in Response to Attacks on Oil Tankers - CENCTOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The US Navy Destroyer Mason is on its way to the Strait of Oman to provide assistance following the recent attacks on oil tankers in the area, Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Earl Brown said in a press release.

"USS Mason is en route to the scene to provide assistance," the release said on Thursday.

"The US and our partners in the region will take all necessary measures to defend ourselves and our interests. Today's attacks are a clear threat to international freedom of navigation and freedom of commerce."

The United States, he added, is prepared to defend its interests and freedom of navigation in the region but has no interest in engaging in a new conflict in the middle East.

Related Topics

Oman Oil United States Middle East Commerce All

Recent Stories

Pakistan Medical Association hails 20 pc raise in ..

4 minutes ago

Rs 7,300 million allocated for Higher Education

4 minutes ago

'Punjab budget focuses on social protection, HR de ..

4 minutes ago

Cement Pouring at Iran's Bushehr-2 Nuclear Reactor ..

4 minutes ago

51 FETO terrorists sentenced to 9 year jail term

4 minutes ago

Two street criminals held, weapons and valuables r ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.