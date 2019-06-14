US Sends Navy Destroyer to Strait of Oman in Response to Attacks on Oil Tankers - CENCTOM

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The US Navy Destroyer Mason is on its way to the Strait of Oman to provide assistance following the recent attacks on oil tankers in the area, Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Earl Brown said in a press release.

"USS Mason is en route to the scene to provide assistance," the release said on Thursday.

"The US and our partners in the region will take all necessary measures to defend ourselves and our interests. Today's attacks are a clear threat to international freedom of navigation and freedom of commerce."

The United States, he added, is prepared to defend its interests and freedom of navigation in the region but has no interest in engaging in a new conflict in the middle East.