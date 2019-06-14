US Sends Navy Destroyer to Strait of Oman in Response to Attacks on Oil Tankers - CENTCOM

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The US Navy Destroyer Mason is on its way to the Strait of Oman to provide assistance following the recent attacks on oil tankers in the area, Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Earl Brown said in a press release.

Earlier in the day, two oil tankers were hit by explosions in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. The cause of the incident remains unknown but the United States has already blamed Iran and sent a US Navy destroyer to the region.

"USS Mason is en route to the scene to provide assistance," Brown said on Thursday. "The US and our partners in the region will take all necessary measures to defend ourselves and our interests. Today's attacks are a clear threat to international freedom of navigation and freedom of commerce."

The United States, he added, is prepared to defend its interests and freedom of navigation in the region but has no interest in engaging in a new conflict in the middle East.

The attacks are a threat to maritime shipping and international commerce, Brown said. However, he mentioned that a war with Iran is neither in US strategic interests nor in the best interests of the international community.

Pompeo said the US believes Iran and its surrogates are behind these recent incidents in the region, including the May 12 sabotage of four ships in the Gulf of Oman, the May 14 armed drone strike on oil pipelines in Saudi Arabia, the May 19 rocket attack on the US embassy in Baghdad, the May 31 car bomb that targeted US soldiers in Afghanistan, and the June 12 missile strike on a Saudi hospital.

Iran has denied any involvement in all of the recent attacks, and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Jawad Zarif earlier on Thursday called the timing of the latest incident "beyond suspicious" because it coincided with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to the Islamic Republic.