US Sends No Notice to UN on Paris Accord Pullout as Exit Period Begins Monday - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) The United Nations has not been notified by any country, including by the United States, on their intention to start the process of withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing.

"As of right now, we did check with both our offices here and the offices at the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, and neither office has received anything so far," Haq said, responding to whether the United States or any other country has asked to leave the Paris Climate Agreement.

According to Article 28 of the accord, a country can exit the agreement starting as early as November 4, 2020, provided that its government sends a withdrawal notification to the United Nations a year before that date.

In 2017, the Trump administration announced that it intends to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement as soon as it is legally allowed to do so.

The landmark climate accord, signed in Paris in 2015, aims to keep the global temperature increase below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) by governments committing to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.