US Sends Request To Honduras For Arrest, Extradition Of Former President - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 01:34 PM

US Sends Request to Honduras for Arrest, Extradition of Former President - Reports

Honduras has received an official request from the United States for arrest and extradition of Honduras former president Juan Orlando Hernandez, media reported, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Honduras has received an official request from the United States for arrest and extradition of Honduras former president Juan Orlando Hernandez, media reported, citing sources.

On February 7, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that former Honduran President Hernandez had been included in a list of corrupt actors in 2021.

On Tuesday, the Honduras Foreign Ministry said on Twitter that it had notified the country's Supreme Court that "the US Embassy formally requested the arrest of a Honduran politician for the purposes of extradition.

"

According to CNN Espanol, the US requested Hernandez's extradition prompting the President of the Supreme Court of Honduras to urgently convene a plenary session to appoint a judge to adjudicate the matter.

Hernandez served as head of state of the Central American country from 2014 until January 2022. In early February, the US placed him on a black list for "as having received narco-trafficking proceeds as part of his campaign funding."

