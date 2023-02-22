US Sends Tents, Over 300,000 Pounds of Aid to Partners in Turkey, Syria - CENTCOM

CENTCOM said Wednesday it has provided military tents and over 300,000 pounds of humanitarian aid to USAID international partners to help those affected by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

"To support ongoing U.S. assistance led by the U.S. Agency for International Development, CENTCOM moved U.S. military tents from Bahrain to Incirlik Military Base in Türkiye for onward movement to affected areas in Syria and Türkiye," the statement said.

The tents can house over 4,000 people. They were downloaded by CENTCOM troops for transport to areas of need by USAID international partners.

"In total, CENTCOM sent over 300,000 pounds of aid," the statement added.

CENTCOM said it will continue working with USAID and other US agencies on the matter.

On February 6, a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks ripped through parts of Turkey and Syria. The death toll has topped 42,000 in Turkey and 1,400 in Syria.