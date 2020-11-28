UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sends USS Nimitz Aircraft Carrier, Other Warships To Persian Gulf - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 12:18 PM

US Sends USS Nimitz Aircraft Carrier, Other Warships to Persian Gulf - Reports

The United States is moving its USS Nimitz aircraft carrier and other warships into the Persian Gulf to support the withdrawal of troops from Iraq and Afghanistan, CNN reported on Saturday, adding that the decision was made before the assassination of Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) The United States is moving its USS Nimitz aircraft carrier and other warships into the Persian Gulf to support the withdrawal of troops from Iraq and Afghanistan, CNN reported on Saturday, adding that the decision was made before the assassination of Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

The broadcaster is citing an unnamed US defense official, who confirmed that the move was decided before the report about the killing of Fakhrizadeh but would still serve as a message to Tehran.

The Iranian Defense Ministry said on Friday that the head of its research and innovation center, Fakhrizadeh, had been killed.

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani accused Israel of being behind the killing of the nuclear physicist, while Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi has warned the US and Israel against "adventuristic" steps.

Earlier in November, Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller has announced plans to reduce by January 15 the number of US troops in Afghanistan and Iraq to 2,500 in each country. In addition, White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien has said that US President Donald Trump expected to bring all the remaining forces from the two countries by May.

Related Topics

Afghanistan United Nations Israel Iran Nuclear White House Iraq Trump Tehran United States January May November All From

Recent Stories

Begum Shamim Akhtar’s body reaches Lahore

12 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Mauritanian President on ..

20 minutes ago

Four more corona patients die in Nishtar Hospital

14 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Albanian President on Ind ..

20 minutes ago

644,660 children to get polio vaccine in Kasur

14 minutes ago

Iran's Rouhani accuses 'mercenary' Israel of scien ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.