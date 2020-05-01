US, Senegalese Generals Discuss Upcoming Military Drills, COVID-19 - AFRICOM

The head of US Africa Command (AFRICOM) General Stephen Townsend and Senegal's Chief of Defense Staff Birame Diop discussed upcoming military drills and the situation regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, AFRICOM said in a press release on Friday following their telephone conversation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The head of US Africa Command (AFRICOM) General Stephen Townsend and Senegal's Chief of Defense Staff Birame Diop discussed upcoming military drills and the situation regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, AFRICOM said in a press release on Friday following their telephone conversation.

"Townsend and Diop discussed Exercise United Accord, a multinational army exercise scheduled to be hosted by Senegal Sept. 10-25," AFRICOM said.

The US general reassured his counterpart that the United States would not stop supporting its partners in Africa, despite problems caused by the pandemic.

"Senegal is everything we ask for in a partner, and we will continue to stay fully engaged with Senegal to promote security and stability," Townsend said.

Diop echoed Townsend's sentiments, stressing the importance of his country's strategic partnership with AFRICOM.

"In this pandemic context, our focus is to keep our troops safe, and support the government in implementing Senegal's National Response Plan," Diop said.

Both leaders agreed on the importance of security services playing a positive role in helping citizens through the COVID-19 crisis.

"The command's support to Senegal includes a UN-standard level-II field hospital, provided in October 2019 in partnership with the US Department of State," AFRICOM said, adding that Senegal recently deployed that field hospital to help support its response to the coronavirus.

Townsend will continue haing telephone conversations with his regional partners to reaffirm the US commitment to Africa in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic, AFRICOM added.