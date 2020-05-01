UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Senegalese Generals Discuss Upcoming Military Drills, COVID-19 - AFRICOM

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 06:20 PM

US, Senegalese Generals Discuss Upcoming Military Drills, COVID-19 - AFRICOM

The head of US Africa Command (AFRICOM) General Stephen Townsend and Senegal's Chief of Defense Staff Birame Diop discussed upcoming military drills and the situation regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, AFRICOM said in a press release on Friday following their telephone conversation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The head of US Africa Command (AFRICOM) General Stephen Townsend and Senegal's Chief of Defense Staff Birame Diop discussed upcoming military drills and the situation regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, AFRICOM said in a press release on Friday following their telephone conversation.

"Townsend and Diop discussed Exercise United Accord, a multinational army exercise scheduled to be hosted by Senegal Sept. 10-25," AFRICOM said.

The US general reassured his counterpart that the United States would not stop supporting its partners in Africa, despite problems caused by the pandemic.

"Senegal is everything we ask for in a partner, and we will continue to stay fully engaged with Senegal to promote security and stability," Townsend said.

Diop echoed Townsend's sentiments, stressing the importance of his country's strategic partnership with AFRICOM.

"In this pandemic context, our focus is to keep our troops safe, and support the government in implementing Senegal's National Response Plan," Diop said.

Both leaders agreed on the importance of security services playing a positive role in helping citizens through the COVID-19 crisis.

"The command's support to Senegal includes a UN-standard level-II field hospital, provided in October 2019 in partnership with the US Department of State," AFRICOM said, adding that Senegal recently deployed that field hospital to help support its response to the coronavirus.

Townsend will continue haing telephone conversations with his regional partners to reaffirm the US commitment to Africa in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic, AFRICOM added.

Related Topics

Africa Army United States Senegal October 2019 Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hearings in MH17 Crash Case to Resume on June 8 - ..

52 seconds ago

FIEDMC chairman presents CM Rs 4m cheque for coron ..

2 minutes ago

China Road and Bridge Corporation donates medical ..

2 minutes ago

Gandapur urges world to protect rights of Indian M ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC Conference President Calls on Oil Producers t ..

2 minutes ago

Federal Govt opts for smart lockdown to save daily ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.