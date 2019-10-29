US, Senegalese Officials to Hold Anti-Terror Talks in Dakar - State Department

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) A senior US diplomat and top Senegalese officials will meet in Dakar this week to discuss boosting bilateral cooperation on countering terrorism, the State Department said on Tuesday.

"On October 30, Ambassador Nathan Sales, the Coordinator for Counterterrorism, will meet with senior Senegalese officials in Dakar to reaffirm the strong US commitment for Senegal's counterterrorism efforts and to support Senegal's role as a regional counterterrorism leader," the department said in a statement.

Sales during meetings with Senegalese National Security Adviser Birame Diop and Foreign Affairs Minister Amadou Ba will encourage the country to export its counterterror expertise across the region, the release added.

The US ambassador will also discuss terrorism watch lists and information-sharing initiatives with Senegal's Interior Minister Aly Ngouille Ndiaye, the State Department said.