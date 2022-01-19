UrduPoint.com

US Senior Defense Official Discusses Ukraine Security With NATO Partners - Pentagon

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia Laura Cooper discussed the security of Ukraine with four NATO partners, Defense Department spokesperson Anton Semelroth said in a readout of the conversation on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia Laura Cooper discussed the security of Ukraine with four NATO partners, Defense Department spokesperson Anton Semelroth said in a readout of the conversation on Wednesday.

"Department of Defense Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia Laura Cooper participated in a virtual meeting of NATO colleagues from Canada, Lithuania, Poland, and the United Kingdom today to discuss the security situation in Ukraine," Semelroth said. "They discussed Russia's concerning military buildup on Ukraine's borders and mutually reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Semerloth also said that the defense officials agreed to continue their close coordination on the issue of Ukraine's security.

The United States has accused Russia of a troop build-up near the country's border with Ukraine and for allegedly planning an invasion. Russia has dismissed the accusations and pointed to NATO's military activity near its borders while warning the alliance's actions are a threat to its national security.

The United States and NATO held consultations with Russia earlier in January to discuss the Russian-proposed mutual security guarantees in Europe.

