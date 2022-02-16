US Senior Diplomat Discusses Russia, Ukraine With European Counterparts - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has discussed the diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis with her counterparts from France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke today with French Secretary General Francois Delattre, German State Secretary Andreas Michaelis, Italian Secretary General Ettore Sequi, and UK Minister of State... James Cleverly. Participants discussed their ongoing diplomatic efforts to urge Russia to deescalate and choose the path of diplomacy while reaffirming their readiness to impose swift, severe costs on the Russian Federation in response to any further military action against Ukraine," Price said in a statement.

Sherman emphasized the United States' enduring and steadfast support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the statement said.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in preparation for an invasion. Russia has denied the accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not planning to attack any country, including Ukraine.

Russia has also said NATO's plans to expand further eastward represents a direct threat to its national security. Moreover, Russia has said it reserves the right to move troops within its sovereign territory as it sees fit.