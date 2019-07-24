(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale will meet with the head of Israeli security agency Shin Bet in Washington on Wednesday, the State Department said.

"Under Secretary Hale meets with Israeli Head of Shin Bet Nadav Argaman, at the Department of State," the department's public schedule revealed on Tuesday.

The meeting, which is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. local time (6:30 p.m. GMT), will be closed to the press, according to the State Department.