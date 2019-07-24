UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senior Diplomat, Head Of Israel's Shin Bet To Meet At State Department On Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 05:30 AM

US Senior Diplomat, Head of Israel's Shin Bet to Meet at State Department on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale will meet with the head of Israeli security agency Shin Bet in Washington on Wednesday, the State Department said.

"Under Secretary Hale meets with Israeli Head of Shin Bet Nadav Argaman, at the Department of State," the department's public schedule revealed on Tuesday.

The meeting, which is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. local time (6:30 p.m. GMT), will be closed to the press, according to the State Department.

Related Topics

Washington David

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

4 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler greets Sultan of Oman on Renaissanc ..

4 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Egyptian Presid ..

5 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler greets Sultan of Oman on Rena ..

5 hours ago

Police seeks NADRA's help for identification of D. ..

5 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed inspects progress on road projec ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.