US Senior Diplomat Natali to Visit Poland, Ukraine This Week - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) US Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations Denise Natali will visit Ukraine and Poland this week to meet with officials and civil society organizations on a range of issues, the State Department said in a press release on Monday.

"Assistant Secretary Denise Natali of the Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations will travel to Warsaw and Krakow, Poland and Kyiv, Ukraine from September 30-October 5," the release said.

Natali will first visit Krakow, where she will meet with civil society organizations and visit the nearby Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial to discuss the US commitment to the Elie Wiesel Genocide and Atrocities Prevention Act, the release said.

Next, the US Assistant Secretary will travel to Warsaw, where she will deliver opening remarks at the Women, Peace and Security Panel at the Warsaw Security Forum, the release said.

Natali will then travel to Kiev for a meeting with the Ukrainian Minister of Veterans Affairs and Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine and non-governmental organizations to discuss veteran reintegration support and the Donbas conflict, the release added.